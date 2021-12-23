BBC News

Oxford woman bailed after encouraging terrorism arrest

Published
Image caption,
A police officer was standing guard outside a property in Blackbird Leys on Wednesday

A woman arrested on suspicion of encouraging terrorism online has been bailed.

Counter-terrorism officers arrested the woman, in her 20s from Oxford, at a property in Blackbird Leys on Monday. She was bailed until 17 January.

Her pre-planned arrest was in connection with statements that had been made on the internet, Thames Valley Police said on Tuesday.

The force said residents might notice more officers in the area.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.