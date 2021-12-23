Oxford woman bailed after encouraging terrorism arrest
A woman arrested on suspicion of encouraging terrorism online has been bailed.
Counter-terrorism officers arrested the woman, in her 20s from Oxford, at a property in Blackbird Leys on Monday. She was bailed until 17 January.
Her pre-planned arrest was in connection with statements that had been made on the internet, Thames Valley Police said on Tuesday.
The force said residents might notice more officers in the area.
