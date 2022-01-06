Faringdon crash: Wife's tribute to Dale Young from Watchfield
A 33-year-old man who died in a traffic accident "always had a smile on his face", his wife has said.
Dale Young, from Watchfield, died after a crash involving his Triumph motorbike, a Mercedes van and a Ford Fiesta in London Street, Faringdon, at about 06:30 GMT on 27 December.
His wife Jenna said he "always had time for a chat" and "for helping others".
In a statement released by Thames Valley Police she said he was a "loving father, husband, son and brother".
She said: "We cannot attempt to put into words what this accident has done to us a family.
"It has brought so much devastation and heartache."
Mrs Young added: "Dale had two families - if he wasn't at home, he was at work, and this has ripped both worlds apart.
"Dale had the weirdest sense of humour but it was contagious. He enjoyed playing practical jokes on people, especially those at work, where he was held in great affection by his work colleagues.
"We would like to thank all the friends and family from various places for their massive support through this tragedy."
Thames Valley Police previously said the van's driver, a man in his 30s from Gloucestershire, was arrested and was still in police custody on 27 December.
