Bicester investigation after police offers driven at and assaulted
Police officers have been deliberately driven at and assaulted during an incident in Bicester.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for information after the attack at around 16:30 GMT on Friday.
Officers had been pursuing a stolen VW Golf R and Seat Altera driving in convoy in Graven Hill Road.
During the pursuit, the Seat drove at two police officers who managed to jump out of the way.
PC Rachael McCreadie said it was a "serious incident" and it was "lucky the officers were not seriously injured or killed".
She appealed to residents, motorists and pedestrians to check phones, dash cam footage and CCTV for the vehicles or suspicious persons in the area.
The VW was dark blue and had its hazards on while being pushed from behind by a blue-silver coloured Seat, which had the registration DY05 ORJ.
During the incident, a suspect was seen jumping into the Seat, which drove through multiple red lights along the A41 towards Aylesbury.
Another suspect was seen fleeing on foot towards the Graven Hill estate, along Westacott Road and Roberts Drive.
The VW was later recovered by officers, who are investigating a number of offences in connection with the incident, including assault of a police constable, dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle.
Thames Valley Police say no arrests have been made.
