Oxford United say new stadium would create hundreds of jobs
More than 800 new jobs could be created by a proposed new Oxford United stadium, the club have said.
The League One outfit have played at the Kassam Stadium since 2001 but do not own the ground. Their lease is set to expire in 2026.
They have approached Oxfordshire County Council to use land at Stratfield Brake for a new 18,000-capacity ground.
Council papers show the plan includes a hotel and shops, along with conference, training and community facilities.
The site, near Kidlington, is home to a number of community sports teams including Kidlington Cricket Club, the Gosford All Blacks rugby team and youth football teams.
It sits within the Oxford greenbelt and the county council said any future building on the 18-hectare (45-acre) site would "need to maintain a green barrier" between Oxford and Kidlington.
The council said it recognises that any building on the greenbelt, within Cherwell District Council's boundaries, would be a "challenge in terms of national planning policy and political perception".
However, about 4,400 new homes will soon be built on the land around Kidlington, Begbroke, Yarnton and on the site of the North Oxford Golf Course after councils showed there was an exceptional need for new homes in and around Oxford.
David Hipkiss, the chair of the rugby club, said Oxford United's proposal could mean a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to establish a standalone rugby facility".
He added: "We want to work with all stakeholders that are involved in it and if it goes well then the benefits for this part of Cherwell will be manifest."
Janine Bailey, the secretary of the Oxford United Supporters' Panel, said she was "very excited" by the prospect of the new ground.
"The Kassam, as we know, is not really fit for purpose anymore and this is a really good first step on the way to something much better."
