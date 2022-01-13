Oxford colleges twinning with city schools
Oxford University colleges will twin with primary schools in the city as part of a new scheme.
Five colleges - St John's, New, Somerville, Trinity and Exeter - will give access to staff and facilities.
The five schools involved are Rose Hill, Wood Farm, St Frideswide, St Christopher's and John Henry Newman Primary Schools.
The colleges will also provide academic support to pupils in a bid to cut educational inequality across the city.
The pilot initiative is being led by the charity Oxford Hub.
It said the twinning would lead to partner schools being given access to college facilities and student-led activities, including singing in their twin college's chapel, workshops with tutors and lunches in the college's dining hall.
One-to-one academic support will also be provided through Oxford Hub's free tutoring programme, Schools Plus.
Jan Royall, Somerville College's principal and chair of Oxford University's Conference of Colleges, said: "This pilot has the potential to create real and lasting relationships between colleges and local schools, raising aspirations, bringing the university and local community closer together and reducing educational inequality in our city."
David Lewin, Wood Farm Primary School's head teacher, said: "This project fits so well with our school values: ambition, beauty and connection.
"We're looking forward to building a lasting and creative partnership with New College."
