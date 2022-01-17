Oxford University Hospital staff to wear cameras as violence soars
Body cameras will be worn by hospital staff at an NHS trust where assaults and acts of aggression against them have more than doubled in a year.
The devices will be worn to help deter visitors from becoming violent at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.
Oxford University Hospitals (OUH) said instances of aggression across the trust increased from 80 in November 2020 to 180 in November 2021.
OUH's chief nursing officer said the rise was "completely unacceptable".
Sam Foster said: "Abuse takes many forms - it doesn't have to be physical violence.
"Verbal abuse and aggression can be just as damaging, and can take a huge toll on someone's wellbeing - in time, this wears people down and can potentially lead to increased sickness and absence."
As part of the trust's There's No Excuse campaign, which launched on Monday, the cameras will be worn by medical staff within the JR's emergency department.
Staff who use the cameras - which have only been worn by security staff previously - have been provided with training and will wear them in clear view of any patients.
Cameras will only be switched on when someone becomes violent or abusive and only after they have been told they will be recorded.
Terry Roberts, chief people officer at OUH, said: "As well as reducing the number of incidents towards our staff, these cameras are a vital step in ensuring patients feel safe too."
