Oxford United: Public to be asked about new stadium plan
Residents are set to be asked for their views on Oxford United's proposal to build a new 18,000-capacity stadium.
The League One club has proposed the ground could be built on land owned by Oxfordshire County Council at Stratfield Brake, near Kidlington.
The county council's cabinet agreed to enter into "exploratory discussions".
However, it said formal negotiations with the club would not start until a four-week "public engagement exercise" was completed.
This will include asking residents and the current tenants of the site for feedback on the proposal.
Council leader Liz Leffman said: "It's putting it back by a few weeks as far as the football club is concerned - but it will allow us to get a very firm view of what local opinion is on this."
Council officers have been asked to write a report for the cabinet by 15 March to recommend whether formal discussions with the club should begin.
Oxford United have played at the Kassam Stadium since 2001, but the club does not own the ground. The lease is due to expire in 2026.
