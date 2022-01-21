Oxford wild swimmers told of Thames Water sewage release a day late
A water firm sent a late warning about a sewage release into the River Thames when wild swimmers had already bathed in it.
Thames Water blamed an IT failure after an email it said was sent to Oxford-based swimming group Brrrrr! on Christmas Day, arrived on Boxing Day.
Members said they had previously suffered with stomach upsets after swimming in the Port Meadow area.
Thames Water has apologised and said it was working to improve conditions.
Thousands of people have already supported wild swimming spots along the river in Oxford being given bathing water status.
Jo Sandelson, of Brrrrr!, said: "A few of us have had tummy aches, and one of my mates says: 'I can keep my head out of the water and my mouth shut, but the fish don't have that luxury'."
Oxford West and Abingdon MP Layla Moran said: "It is not OK, it's disgusting. The stories I've heard of the illnesses that people get, they're right to be worried and the communication isn't good enough.
"I'm glad Thames Water have said they want to do more about it but I think we're now at the point where we need to see some proof."
Philip Dunne, chair of the House of Commons' environmental audit committee, said "creaking" infrastructure across the country needed to be improved.
He said although water companies were investing more, it was not enough.
"It's not keeping pace with the development above ground," he added.
A Thames Water spokesperson said: "We're sorry for the delay in the Witney discharge notification being sent to river users at Christmas, which was due to an error in our automated email alert system which is currently being trialled across six sites in Oxford.
They added the firm was working to make the alerts "as accurate as possible, but there might be times during the trial where there are slight inaccuracies or delays".
"We regard all discharges of untreated sewage as unacceptable and will work with the government, Ofwat and the Environment Agency to accelerate work to stop them being necessary and are determined to be transparent," the spokesperson continued.
Water companies are allowed to release sewage into rivers after certain weather events, such as prolonged periods of heavy rain.
This protects properties from flooding and prevents sewage from backing up into streets and homes.
