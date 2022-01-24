Lee Butler: Lewis Brown denies murder of 'much loved' Oxford man
A man has denied murdering a "well liked and popular" man in Oxford.
Lee Butler, 39, died after being found in Bayswater Road, Barton, on 8 October 2021. After his death, his family said he was "much loved" and had spent years caring for his sick mother.
Lewis Brown, 20, of Barton Village Road, Barton, denied Mr Butler's murder and possessing a knife at Oxford Crown Court at a hearing on Friday.
He was remanded in custody and is due to face trial on 4 April.
