Attempted murder arrests after two men injured in Oxford
- Published
Two males have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were seriously injured in an attack in Oxford.
The two injured men, in their late teens, had to be taken hospital after being assaulted in Nightingale Avenue in the Greater Leys area of the city on Friday night.
They remain in hospital.
Police said two males aged 18 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Thames Valley Police said the 17-year-old, from Oxford, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and remains in police custody.
The 18-year-old, also from Oxford, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, was also arrested on possession of a class B drug, possession with intent to supply a class B drug and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in police custody.
One man, aged 18 and from Reading, who was arrested on suspicion of causing GBH with intent and dangerous driving has been released on bail.
