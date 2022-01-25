Oxfordshire: 20mph speed limit imposed in Wallingford
- Published
A speed limit of 20mph has been imposed on roads in Wallingford.
The pilot scheme in Wallingford Central is part of a project to reduce the speed of the majority of Oxfordshire's 30mph (48km/h) roads to 20mph (32km/h) in a bid to make them safer.
The first two schemes were introduced in Cuxham and Long Wittenham last year.
They are all part of a Oxfordshire County Council's initiative which could cost up to £8m.
The authority is planning to cut speed limits on up to 85% of the county's 30mph (48km/h) roads.
New 20mph speed limits are expected to be introduced in Wallingford North and Kirtlington later this year.
Further funding to expand the scheme has been included in the council's budget proposals, which is expected to be approved next month.
Cllr Tim Bearder, the county council's cabinet member for highways management, said: "Together we are changing the pace and creating a better place."
