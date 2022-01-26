New trees planted at Blenheim in woodland creation scheme
A major tree planting project is under way in Oxfordshire as part of a new government scheme paying landowners to create publicly accessible woodlands.
Blenheim Estate, in Woodstock, received a grant of about £1m to grow 270,000 trees across 1 sq km (0.6 miles).
The treescape will have wide public and environmental benefits, according to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra).
It is predicted to absorb 20,000 tonnes of carbon in the next 25 years.
Twenty eight tree species will be planted in seven woodlands across the estate to connect corridors of wildlife.
The woodlands will also benefit water quality and create new landscape and recreational opportunities, said Defra.
'Shining example'
Under the Forestry Commission's England woodland creation offer, farmers and landowners can get more than £10,000 funding per hectare to create new woodland.
The tree planting drive is part of the government's effort to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss, and work towards nature recovery.
Roy Cox, Blenheim Estate director, said: "As a long-term landowner, reliant on the health of the local area, we are extremely proud to have secured funding for this vital woodland creation scheme.
"This unprecedented tree planting project is the largest England woodland creation offer agreement to date in the South East, covering 104 hectares this season - with more planned.
"The wellbeing of our countryside needs bold steps like this and through planting we will deliver seven species rich, habitat diverse, productive woodlands."
The Forestry Commission's director for the South East, Jane Hull, said Blenheim was a "shining example" of farmers and land managers finding ways to grow trees that meet their individual needs and ambitions, while also bringing benefit to the local community.
