Luker Bros removal man turned prolific thief jailed
A removal man who stole treasured belongings from clients, including artwork worth thousands of pounds, and sold them at auction has been jailed.
Martin Bateman, 54, who worked for Oxford-based Luker Bros, admitted 11 counts of theft between 2014 and 2019.
He worked for the firm from 2009 until 2019 and took a "senior role" in 2,400 removals, Oxford Crown Court heard.
The judge said his crimes amounted to a "gross violation". He was jailed for two years.
Bateman's victims often moved from Oxfordshire or London, though some moved to the UK from abroad, the court was told.
Some had talked to him at length and come to like the "consummate liar" as he packed up their items.
'Malicious'
Items he stole included an oil painting by French impressionist Pierre Adolphe Valette, another by British artist Bernard Dunstan and three watercolours by another French impressionist Henri Bouvrie.
One victim, who had paintings stolen, said she had marked two of them, ahead of a move, to show she wanted them inherited by her grandchildren, the court heard.
She said Bateman, of High Street, Tetsworth, had "not only been opportunistic but malicious".
He was first quizzed by police in 2014 after customers raised suspicions that some of their belongings had gone missing but tried to "brazen it out", Judge Maria Lamb said.
The court heard he had sold items worth about £54,000 through Watlington auction house, Jones & Jacob, although the items he admitted stealing and selling were valued at £5,122.
Kellie Enever, defending Bateman, said he was "ashamed" at his actions and that he had battled multiple family bereavements and a gambling addiction.
Judge Lamb said it was "impossible to say" what the value of his thefts were financially but, on their sentimental value alone, his crimes amounted to a "gross violation".
Luker Bros and Jones & Jacob have not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.
