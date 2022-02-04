BBC News

Oxford NHS hospitals mark coronavirus pandemic with book

Image source, Oxford Medical Illustration/Jon Lewis
Research nurse Emily Taylor and senior sister Michele Young seen in Horton General Hospital's critical care unit

The first coronavirus patient at Oxford University Hospitals Trust was admitted for treatment on 4 February 2020.

To mark the anniversary, a book of pictures documenting the extraordinary period has been published and all trust staff who have requested a copy will get one free.

Beyond Words - Images from the COVID-19 Pandemic - forms part of the trust's staff support programme.

It said the book was an opportunity to reflect on the challenges of the past two years personally and professionally.

Image source, Oxford Hospitals Charity/Jon Lewis
Staff took part in Clap for Carers from April 2020, like millions around the country
Image source, Oxford Medical Illustration
Covid patient Michael Henderson received treatment from physiotherapists Jo Hobbs and Clare Scott-Dempster
Image source, Oxford Medical Illustration/Jon Lewis
Zito Soares da Silva (also known as Xisto), a nursing assistant at the John Radcliffe Hospital as well as an artist, drew inspiration during the pandemic
Image source, Oxford Medical Illustration
Natasha Weibel is seen with volunteers Tamara Moon and Amy O'Hanlon in the Charity Support Hub at the John Radcliffe Hospital
Image source, Oxford Medical Illustration/Jon Lewis
A staff member at the John Radcliffe Hospital
Image source, Oxford Medical Illustration
Imam Monawar Hussain, the trust's Muslim chaplain, received his vaccination from chief nursing officer Sam Foster

All pictures are subject to copyright.

