Oxford NHS hospitals mark coronavirus pandemic with book
The first coronavirus patient at Oxford University Hospitals Trust was admitted for treatment on 4 February 2020.
To mark the anniversary, a book of pictures documenting the extraordinary period has been published and all trust staff who have requested a copy will get one free.
Beyond Words - Images from the COVID-19 Pandemic - forms part of the trust's staff support programme.
It said the book was an opportunity to reflect on the challenges of the past two years personally and professionally.
