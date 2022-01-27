Sandy Lane West closed in both directions after collision involving three teenagers
Three teenagers have been injured in a collision involving a BMW.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after the incident along Sandy Lane West, Oxford, at 15:00 GMT.
One girl has been taken to hospital with fractured legs. The other two are not believed to be seriously injured.
Police confirmed a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in custody.
Sandy Lane West has been closed in both directions since the collision between a blue BMW 1 series and three teenagers.
Sgt Joe Clamp called for members of the public who witnessed the collision or with dash-cam footage to get in touch.
