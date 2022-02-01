Bicester couple reunited after Home Office visa U-turn
A Uruguayan man has won the right to live in the UK with his wife after the Home Office reversed its decision to deny him a spousal visa.
The authenticity of Jose Gervacio Suhr Barboza's 10-year relationship with Melissa Wadley, who lives in Kirtlington, Oxfordshire, had been questioned by government officials.
He was initially denied a visa in July, and subsequently lost an appeal.
The Home Office said it did not comment on individual cases.
The couple, who married in 2017, were told the Home Office was allowing Jose to stay in December.
He said: "I'm happy here, my wife here, my dog, my horse . Everything is here."
Ms Wadley said: "I couldn't believe it. I had to keep rereading it .
"I had to print it off and put it on the wall. I still can't believe it."
She put the U-turn down to a combination of factors.
"Not giving up, staying strong, my mum contacting BBC South Today," she said.
"I was in a negative place and didn't think anything would work and actually you're the only ones that replied to her.
"And contacting our local MP."
Marian Tribe, Ms Wadley's mother, reacting to the decision said: "Absolutely ecstatic. We've been fighting it for so long.
"Just brilliant - I can't understand why or how but just brilliant."
Mr Barboza's future in the UK will be guaranteed until at least 2024, allowing the couple to make plans.
They are organising a big party, a holiday and looking forward to spending more time together at their home.
The Home Office said in a statement: "All applications are carefully considered at the time on their individual merits, on the basis of the evidence provided and in accordance with the immigration rules."
