Abingdon quad bike rider seriously hurt in crash

Published
The crash happened on East St Helen Street-in Abingdon on Sunday

A quad bike rider is in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a house, police have said.

The man, in his 20s, hit the property in East St Helen Street, in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, at 13:05 GMT on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital where he is said to be in a stable condition.

Thames Valley Police has asked anyone who captured the crash on a dashcam or who saw what happened to come forward with information.

