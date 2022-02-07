BBC News

Oxfordshire FA probes alleged homophobia at match

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
A player on social media reported being called a homophobic slur during a match

The Oxfordshire Football Association (FA) has launched an investigation after a team walked off a pitch over the alleged use of homophobic language.

It said the incident took place at an Oxford City Football League match.

It comes after a player on social media reported they were called a homophobic slur.

Oxfordshire FA said it had contacted the player's club to start the investigation, and would start to collate evidence.

If an appropriate charge was considered, a hearing process would be conducted by the national FA at Wembley, it added.

In a statement, Oxfordshire FA said: "We do not condone any discriminatory language or behaviour, especially if in a football environment, and will continue to take action against proven offenders whether a club and/or individuals."

It added it would not comment further until the final outcome of the alleged incident.

Thames Valley Police said it had not received a report of the alleged offence.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.