Covid: Oxford Bus Company warns of 30% cut in services
Bus passengers face cuts to services of up to 30% without continued government funding, an operator has warned.
Oxford Bus Company's managing director said its network was on a "cliff edge" as passenger numbers had not recovered following the pandemic.
Grant funding is set to end in April but a new national bus strategy is not due to begin until October.
The Department for Transport said it has given bus companies "unprecedented support" since March 2020.
The bus company's managing director Phil Southall said at one point during the pandemic passenger numbers were just 6% of typical levels. They are now at 75% of pre-coronavirus levels, he added.
But he said government funding was now desperately needed to continue providing services, which were already cut at the start of January.
"It's going to be much more drastic, much more dramatic and will impact people's ability to go about their daily business - going to work, going to school or enjoying leisure time," he said.
Oxfordshire County Council - run by a Labour, Lib Dem and Green coalition - has bid for £56m of government funding to support bus provision, with money set to be allocated at the end of February.
Tim Bearder, the authority's cabinet member for highways, said "huge bus cuts could be around the corner" without government funding.
"We absolutely have to deliver an exemplary network that allows buses to travel smoothly, quickly and efficiently that will make them more profitable and give them some longevity," he added.
The Department for Transport said it had provided "unprecedented support" to more than 160 operators to keep services running during the pandemic.
"We're working closely with the sector to understand the potential challenges and mitigations once [funding] ends in April," it added.
