Crash near Oxford Parkway station shuts road and Covid test centre
- Published
A road and a Covid-19 testing centre have been closed following a crash near a train station.
It happened near Oxford Parkway, on the A4165 Oxford Road, at about 08:00 GMT.
The road is closed from Kidlington roundabout to the railway station - which can currently only be accessed on foot.
Oxfordshire County Council said the drive-through coronavirus testing centre, based within the station's park and ride, was also closed.
Thames Valley Police said the road was expected to remain closed for some time and urged people to use alternative routes.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.