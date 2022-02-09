BBC News

Sandford-on-Thames converted barn fire tackled by 50 firefighters

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the blaze will be investigated

More than 50 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a converted barn overnight.

The fire took hold in the end-of-terrace home in Sandford-on-Thames, near Oxford, at about 02:30 GMT.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the people living in the barn had left the property before crews arrived. No-one was hurt.

A stretch of the A4074, which was closed both ways between the Heyford Hill and Golden Balls roundabouts, has since reopened.

Fire crews were expected to remain on scene through Wednesday.

The cause of the blaze will be investigated.

