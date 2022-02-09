Sandford-on-Thames converted barn fire tackled by 50 firefighters
More than 50 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a converted barn overnight.
The fire took hold in the end-of-terrace home in Sandford-on-Thames, near Oxford, at about 02:30 GMT.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the people living in the barn had left the property before crews arrived. No-one was hurt.
A stretch of the A4074, which was closed both ways between the Heyford Hill and Golden Balls roundabouts, has since reopened.
**UPDATE 2** Following an earlier building fire The #A4074 has been RE-OPENED btwn #A4142 #HeyfordHillRoundabout and #B4015 #OxfordRoad (#GoldenBallsRoundabout) minor restrictions may remain at the earlier scene but the #A4074 is now open. #oxontravel https://t.co/J2hLOP1l8N— OxonTravel (@OxonTravel) February 9, 2022
Fire crews were expected to remain on scene through Wednesday.
The cause of the blaze will be investigated.
