Sandford-on-Thames converted barn fire tackled by 50 firefighters

**UPDATE 2** Following an earlier building fire The #A4074 has been RE-OPENED btwn #A4142 #HeyfordHillRoundabout and #B4015 #OxfordRoad (#GoldenBallsRoundabout) minor restrictions may remain at the earlier scene but the #A4074 is now open. #oxontravel https://t.co/J2hLOP1l8N