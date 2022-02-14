BBC News

Sir Tom Jones to star at black-tie Henley Festival festival

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Sir Tom Jones will play the Oxfordshire festival on the Friday evening

Sir Tom Jones, The Script and Craig David will headline the 40th Henley Festival, organisers have announced.

The black-tie music event in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, will be held from 6 to 10 July.

Other major acts include Boney M, DJ Pete Tong, Jules Buckley and The Heritage Orchestra, plus comedians Jo Brand and Maisie Adam.

A 40th anniversary concert will be held on the festival's final night but acts for that will be announced later.

Last year's festival was held in September after being postponed for 12 months in July 2020 and again in March 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Craig David will play on the Thursday evening

Jazz artists Emily Cappell, Rosie Frater-Taylor, Kevin Davy and the Jazz Defenders are also booked to play.

Comedians Andy Parsons, Ivo Graham, Milton Jones and Russell Kane have also been announced.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Comedienne Jo Brand will also perform at the festival in July

The festival, which was first held in 1982 to stage a music and arts festival for the Henley community, attracts about 25,000 people each year.

Its purpose remains the same but the event will launch a new initiative this year - RISE - to "nurture the next generation of talent...both in front and behind the spotlight", organisers have said.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics