Council agrees Oxford science village deal with partners
- Published
Plans for a new complex including 3,000 new homes have been approved by Oxford City Council's cabinet.
The authority wants to build the South Oxford Science Village (SOSV) on land south of Grenoble Road in the city.
The land is owned by the council, Magdalen College, Oxford and Thames Water. A limited liability partnership between them all will be set up later this year to deliver the proposal.
The council hopes to file a planning application for the site in late 2023.
The partnership hopes the potential reopening of the Cowley Branch Line to passengers will mean a new rail station will be close to the new homes.
It also hopes the current Oxford Science Park will be expanded, providing new jobs and businesses to the city.
Most of the site is within South Oxfordshire District Council's boundary and was included in its current Local Plan for development in December 2020.
Alex Hollingsworth, the city council's cabinet member for planning and housing delivery, said: "Since October, we've been working hard with our fellow landowners Magdalen College and Thames Water.
"Although there's a long way to go, cabinet agreement on establishing an limited liability partnership means we are now a step closer to realising our collective vision for around 3,000 homes, new jobs and facilities and better, more sustainable travel at SOSV."
The cabinet agreed at a meeting on Wednesday to allocate £1m to fund staff and consultancy costs for three years starting from 2022/23.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.