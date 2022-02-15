Burford lorry ban officially ends after failing to hit reduction target
- Published
A ban on some lorries driving through an Oxfordshire town centre will not be made permanent.
HGVs weighing more than 7.5 tonnes had been stopped from driving through parts of Burford since August 2020.
But Oxfordshire County Council's cabinet earlier approved the decision not to renew the temporary ban, which expired on 5 February.
Cabinet member for travel Duncan Enright decided last month the authority would not extend a trial.
He concluded the criteria set by the council to measure its success had not been met.
'County-wide strategy'
The council had said Burford's lorry traffic would need to reduce by 50% or more to record a "positive impact".
It said its data showed that had not been met but there had been "significant reductions" in the heaviest lorries using the town.
Fourteen county councillors, led by Burford councillor Nicholas Field-Johnson, said they wanted the decision looked at again.
The authority now says it will "develop a county-wide freight strategy, including area-wide weight restrictions and close working with neighbouring authorities".
Mr Enright told the BBC the existing signs in Burford would be covered while the strategy was developed.
Burford residents wanted the ban to continue but others in nearby towns and villages said they had been badly affected by offset traffic.
Trade bodies, including the Road Haulage Association and Logistics UK, were opposed to the measure.
Thames Valley Police and Gloucestershire County Council were also against it.
