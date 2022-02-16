Oxford salon owner fined for opening despite Covid rules
- Published
A businesswoman who opened her beauty salon despite being banned from doing so under coronavirus regulations has been fined.
Silvia Castro, 48, opened Silvia Hair and Beauty in Walton Street, Oxford, on 9 January 2021 despite non-essential shops being force to close.
Castro, of Langford Locks, Kidlington, admitted failing to cease business in a tier four area at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Monday.
She was fined £300.
Castro must also pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Under tier four restrictions at the time, people were told to stay at home except to do permitted activities, including shopping for food and other essentials.
People were also able to leave their homes for exercise, education, childcare, collecting prescriptions, medical appointments, essential work and to attend a place of worship.
Meeting other people indoors or in a private garden was banned unless they were people they lived with or were part of a support bubble.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.