Banbury stabbing: Murder charges after man attacked in garden
Two men have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in a garden.
Keith Green, 40, was found at a house in Howard Road, Banbury, at about 23:45 GMT on Sunday. He died of a stab wound to his chest, police said.
Mark Meadows, 24, of Rees Court, Banbury, and Travis Gorton, 19, of Well Bank, Hook Norton, have been charged with murder and possession of a knife.
They are due at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.
