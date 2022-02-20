Roads across Oxfordshire remain closed after storm damage
- Published
Roads across Oxfordshire remain closed following damage caused by Storm Eunice.
The county council has released a list of roads those still shut while specialists deal with damaged or fallen trees.
Road crews received more than 180 calls to incidents in the county on Friday.
It comes after a yellow wind warning has been issued until Monday for Storm Franklin, the third storm to hit the country in a week.
Roads currently closed include:
- Station Road, Henley on Thames is closed eastbound
- Allins Lane, East Hendred
- Blackbird Leys Road from Pegasus Road to Cuddeson Way, Oxford
- Gillots Lane, Henley on Thames
- Junction of Prescott Road and Fairway, Banbury
- Station Road, Brize Norton
- Tadmarton Road, Bloxham
During the storm a woman was seriously injured by flying debris from a roof in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.
Footage also showed the roof of a building near the train tracks at Banbury Railway Station was ripped off by strong winds.
