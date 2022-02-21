BBC News

Henley Festival: Katherine Jenkins to help close black-tie festival

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Katherine Jenkins will appear at a special 40th anniversary concert that will close the festival on 10 July

Katherine Jenkins and Jack Savoretti will close the 40th Henley Festival in a special concert, organisers have announced.

Other acts who will play at the black-tie festival in Oxfordshire from 6 to 10 July, including Sir Tom Jones and Craig David, were announced last week.

Boney M and The Script will also play.

Last year's festival was held in September after being postponed for 12 months in July 2020 and again in March 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Jack Savoretti, who lives in Oxfordshire, will also play the festival's final concert of 2022

Other acts who will appear include comedians Jo Brand, Andy Parsons and Maisie Adams and DJ Pete Tong, Jules Buckley and The Heritage Orchestra.

The festival, which was first held in 1982 to stage a music and arts festival for the Henley community, attracts about 25,000 people each year.

Its purpose remains the same but the event will launch a new initiative this year - RISE - to "nurture the next generation of talent...both in front and behind the spotlight", organisers said.

Image source, Henley Festival
Image caption,
The festival will take place between 6 and 10 July

