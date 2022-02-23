BBC News

Storm Eunice: Family pays tributes to 'joker' Jack Bristow

Published
The parents of Jack Bristow said they were 'absolutely devastated' by the loss of their son

The family of a man who died when a tree fell on his truck during Storm Eunice have paid tribute to a "much loved" son.

Jack Bristow, 23, was in his vehicle in Alton, Hampshire after helping to clear the aftermath of the storm on Friday.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed the young dad, from Sutton Courtenay in Oxfordshire, died when a tree landed on the van.

His parents said they are "broken hearted" by the loss.

David Johnston, who was Mr Bristow's constituency MP, previously spoke in the House of Commons to pass on his condolences.

Mr Bristow's parents said he "lived on" through his one-year-old son Harvey

In a family statement, his parents said: "The loss of a son is something you could never be prepared for.

"Jack was a much loved son, grandson, boyfriend and father. Everyone knew Jack and everyone loved Jack, how could you not."

They described him as a "joker" who "loved to have a laugh and a good time."

They added: "We are absolutely devastated and there are not enough words to describe our pain. But he lives on through his son Harvey."

A spokesperson for Hampshire police said officers continued to investigate the exact circumstances of the collision.

A spokesperson for Hampshire police said officers continued to investigate the exact circumstances of the collision.

