Oxford United; More than 3,500 respond to Kidlington stadium plan, council says
- Published
More than 3,500 people responded to a council consultation about a potential new sports complex including a 18,000-seater stadium for Oxford United.
The League One club has proposed it is built on Oxfordshire County Council land at Stratfield Brake, near Kidlington.
The authority agreed to "exploratory discussions" and then launched a public consultation. That ended on Tuesday.
The club has played at the Kassam Stadium since 2001.
But it does not own the ground and its lease with Firoka, a company owned by former club owner Firoz Kassam, ends in 2026.
An Oxfordshire County Council spokesperson said it was unable to give any more details on the views shared in the consultation ahead of analysis on them taking place.
Its cabinet is expected to decide whether to proceed with the club's proposal at a meeting on 15 March.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.