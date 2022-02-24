Oxford LTNs: Controversial traffic scheme decision delayed
A decision on whether to make three controversial traffic calming schemes permanent has been delayed.
Most respondents to a council-run consultation over the Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) in Oxford said they were opposed to them last year.
But Oxfordshire County Council officers had recommended they were approved with mitigations.
A trial of the schemes for Church Cowley, Temple Cowley and Florence Park will continue indefinitely.
Tim Bearder, the council's cabinet member for highway management, said the authority concluded late on Wednesday that "given the sheer volume of emails and anger expressed" he would not make the decision alone.
He said that "it wouldn't be right for one individual to make a decision in that context" and said it was "appropriate" for its cabinet to make a decision instead.
Mr Bearder said it is unlikely to be discussed at its March meeting because of a "busy agenda".
The authority received about 2,400 responses in its consultation. Of those, 63% said they objected, 11% had "concerns", while 26% said they supported the schemes.
A council spokesperson said on Wednesday that it was "committed to listening to all views" after it posted a video on its Twitter page that featured five people who spoke in favour of the schemes.
