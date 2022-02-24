Thame car crash: Man in his 80s dies in hospital
A second person has died after a car crash in Oxfordshire on Sunday.
The collision between a silver Toyota Yaris and silver Volkswagen Up happened on the A418 in Thame at about 13:00 GMT.
A man in his 80s from Oxford, who was driving the Toyota, died at the city's John Radcliffe Hospital on Wednesday.
The driver of the Volkswagen, a woman in her 80s, died at the scene of the crash on Sunday.
Thames Valley Police asked for anyone who saw the collision to get in touch with officers.
