Oxford stabbing: Extra stop-and-search powers in city
Extra stop-and-search powers have been put in place after a man was stabbed.
The victim, in his 40s, was seriously injured when he was attacked in Mercury Road, Oxford, at about 20:50 GMT on Thursday. He was taken to hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening.
An arrested boy, 16, is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.
The order means that from Friday afternoon until at least 13:00 on Saturday, police can stop and search anyone in a designated area.
The measure will be reviewed on Saturday afternoon and could be extended.
The zone incorporates Grenoble Road to the south, the B480 to the east, Sandy Lane Sports Ground to the north and Sandy Lane West to the west.
Supt Emma Garside said officers understood the order might cause concern amongst residents but it would "provide [police] with another tactic to quickly identify and disrupt those carrying weapons".
She added: "If you are stopped by an officer, please do not be worried as this does not mean that you are in trouble.
"You will see more police officers in the area whilst the order is in place and we expect to carry out more stop-and-searches than usual."
