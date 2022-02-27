Ukraine conflict: Hundreds join protest in Oxford
Hundreds of people have joined a demonstration in Oxford to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
The protest, organised by the Oxford University Ukrainian Society, saw people gather at the Radcliffe Camera on Sunday afternoon.
Organisers said it was to show opposition to the Russian invasion and support for the Ukrainian people, the army, and the country's sovereignty.
Attendees were heard shouting "Stop Putin" and "Stop the war".
They also gave speeches listing demands from the UK government, and sang the Ukrainian national anthem.
“Stop Putin. Stop the war” #Oxford #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/3XgvTAtJsD— Shaista Aziz 💙 (@shaistaAziz) February 27, 2022
Organiser Roma Tokaryk said the gathering "felt inspiring and incredibly supportive and encouraging".
He added: "The atmosphere was really incredible. We never expected to get between 500 and 1,000 people. There was a lot of support.
"One emotion we feel is helpless... one emotion they feel right now [in Ukraine] is fear, because they have to go to bomb shelters, they have to take guns in their hands, they will be deprived of food and sleep."
Mr Tokaryk said he hoped the protest would "raise awareness to the British people, and all who study and work in Oxfordshire, of the war and the events that are going on".
Shaista Aziz, cabinet member for inclusive communities, tweeted: "People of all ages are here.
"Poignant and moving one minute silence was observed by everyone attending.
"Protesters demand immediate end to war, for safe passage of all refugees, for Russia to be held to account."
