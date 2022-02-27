Oxford stabbing: Second teenager arrested in attempted murder probe
- Published
Another 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the stabbing of a man.
The victim, in his 40s, was seriously hurt in Mercury Road, Oxford, at about 20:50 GMT on Thursday. His injuries are not said to be life-threatening.
The boy, from Oxford, was arrested on Saturday evening and released on bail.
Another 16-year-old boy arrested on Friday on suspicion of attempted murder has also been bailed as investigations continue.
Following the attack extra stop-and-search powers were put in place from Grenoble Road to the south, the B480 to the east, Sandy Lane Sports Ground to the north and Sandy Lane West to the west.
Thames Valley Police said the Section 60 Stop and Search order had now ended.
