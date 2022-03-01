Ukraine conflict: Further stoppage at Oxford Mini plant over parts shortage
A further five-day halt has been announced at Oxford's BMW Mini plant due to a shortage of parts coming from Ukraine.
BMW said production at Plant Oxford in Cowley would stop "for all shifts" from 7 to 11 March.
The firm said it was in contact with its suppliers and was monitoring the situation "very closely".
The plant also stopped production for a week in February due to the ongoing global shortage of computer chips.
Car makers around the world have been impacted by the chip shortage.
In February, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said semiconductor supplies constrained sales and it expected the chip shortage to continue throughout this year.
