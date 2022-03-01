Man dies after being hit by lorry in Chipping Norton
A man has died after being knocked down by a lorry as he crossed a road.
Police said the man was crossing New Street at the junction with the A361 in Chipping Norton town centre when he was struck on Monday at about 15:20 GMT.
The man was aged in his 70s and died at the scene. The lorry driver was unhurt and no arrests have been made.
Thames Valley Police has appealed for information from witnesses who were in the town centre at the time or anyone who has dashcam footage.
PC Phil Hanham, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "I would like to thank those who came to the aid of the man and their efforts in trying to help him.
"The man's next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.
"Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this extremely difficult time."
