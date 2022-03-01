James Blunt to play at final Cornbury Music Festival
- Published
Bryan Adams, James Blunt and Ronan Keating will be among the acts to perform as a festival bids farewell.
Cornbury Music Festival, which began in 2004, will end this year as promoter Hugh Phillimore said it was time to "move on".
He said the 8-10 July event would feature "a classic Cornbury line-up".
The Darkness, The Waterboys and Jools Holland will also help bring the curtain down on the festival at Great Tew Park in Chipping Norton.
Mr Phillimore said he had planned to stop the event in 2017 but "our vanity got the better of us when our supporters badgered us to continue".
The event was last held in 2019 before being postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Phillimore added: "After two years of Covid struggles, we feel it's time to move on. We of course wanted to keep our promise and deliver one last Cornbury this year for our loyal supporters.
"Yes there will be fireworks, yes there will be feasts, and yes there will be tears before bedtime, but there will also be one hell of a party as we go out with a bang."
During its time, Cornbury Music Festival has seen appearances from Amy Winehouse, Blondie, Robert Plant, Tom Jones and Elvis Costello.
