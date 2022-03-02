Oxford man arrested after cyclist dies in lorry crash
- Published
A man has been arrested after a cyclist was killed in a crash with a lorry.
The cyclist, a woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash at the roundabout junction of St Clement's Street and The Plain in Oxford at about 14:45 GMT on Tuesday.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit of a drug.
He is also being held on suspicion of causing death by driving unlicensed.
The 39-year-old, from Oxford, remains in custody.
Police have appealed for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to get in contact.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.