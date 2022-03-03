Man charged after cyclist dies in lorry crash
- Published
A man has been charged with causing the death of a cyclist who was killed in a crash with a lorry.
A woman, in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash at the roundabout junction of St Clement's Street and The Plain, in Oxford, at about 14:45 GMT on Tuesday.
Robert Whiting, 39, has been charged with causing death by careless driving whilst unfit through drugs.
He remains in custody and will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.
Mr Whiting, of Henry Taunt Close, Barton, has also been charged with causing death by driving unlicensed and without insurance.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.