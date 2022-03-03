Joey Beauchamp: Oxford United legend found was dead at home - inquest
Oxford United legend Joey Beauchamp was found dead at his home, an inquest has heard.
The 50-year-old former footballer was identified by his brother at his home in Kingsway Drive, Kidlington, on 19 February.
A post-mortem examination found his cause of death was hanging, senior coroner for Oxfordshire Darren Salter said.
He adjourned the inquest ahead of a further hearing on 17 May.
In a statement after his death, Oxford United said Mr Beauchamp was one of its "greatest ever players".
A minute's applause was held at the club's last home game against Cambridge on Saturday, which the U's won 4-2.
The club produced a special programme in Mr Beauchamp's memory and the game was attended by his family.
It said £1 from every ticket sold was donated to the mental health charity Mind.
That was for you, Joey. 💛 pic.twitter.com/XTZTpqzj5M— Oxford United FC (@OUFCOfficial) February 26, 2022
The talented winger joined West Ham for £1m in June 1994, but never played a game for the Hammers as he suffered from homesickness in the capital.
West Ham sold him to Oxford's Thames Valley rivals Swindon for £850,000 but after 49 appearances for the Robins, Beauchamp returned to the Manor Ground.
After rejoining Oxford in 1995, he added to his existing 145 appearances for the club by playing a further 284 times, before kicking his last ball for the club in February 2002.
Beauchamp, who first signed as a trainee in 1987 and was a ball boy at Oxford's League Cup final win over QPR at Wembley in 1986, was released by the U's in June 2002 after developing a career-threatening toe injury. He never played professional football again.
