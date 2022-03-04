Oxford LTNs: Council removes 'biased' traffic scheme video
A council has apologised for releasing a video promoting controversial traffic calming schemes which was criticised for being biased.
All of the people interviewed in Oxfordshire County Council's video about Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) talked about their potential benefits.
The authority said: "We recognise that this did not offer a balance of views. We got this wrong and apologise."
A decision on whether to make the three LTNs permanent was delayed last week.
The authority received about 2,400 responses in a consultation about the schemes in Church Cowley, Temple Cowley and Florence Park last year.
Of those, 63% said they objected and 11% said they had "concerns", while 26% said they supported the schemes.
When the video was released, Conservative county councillor Ian Corkin said it showed a "lack of balance".
At the time a council spokesperson said "while the video represents the views of people who are supportive of LTNs, we are committed to listening to all views on the topic".
However, it has now removed it, saying it will "continue to welcome all views on traffic measures through wider consultation and engagement activities".
Tim Bearder, the council's cabinet member for highway management, previously said the authority may hold an emergency cabinet meeting in March to make a decision on the future of the LTNs.
If not, it will be decided at April's meeting, he added.
