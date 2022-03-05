Ukraine: Oxford City Council ends twinning links with Russian city Perm
Oxford is to end its twinning arrangements with a Russian city in a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine after the Russian invasion.
The city has been twinned with Perm, which is close to the Ural mountains, since the early 90s.
Oxford City Council said it was taking steps to end Oxford's official twinning with Perm "until such time as Russia's breaches of international law cease".
The local authority is also flying the Ukrainian flag at its town hall.
Other cities in the UK - including Durham, Doncaster and Wakefield - have severed similar twinning ties with Russian cities.
Others such as Exeter and Coventry are reviewing their links.
Oxford City Council leader Susan Brown said the local authority "utterly condemns the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian government led by President Putin".
"Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people, and our Ukrainian residents in Oxford, at this incredibly difficult time."
She added the city was ready to "play our part to support Ukrainian refugees" and also urged people to show Russians living in Oxford "courtesy and respect during this difficult time".
