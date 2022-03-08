Oxford United: New stadium in Kidlington backed in consultation
Plans for a new Oxford United stadium have been backed by 80% of respondents to a council-run consultation.
The League One club wants to build an 18,000-capacity sports complex on Oxfordshire County Council land at Stratfield Brake, near Kidlington.
Council papers show 3,740 respondents sent their views to the authority about the plan, which started in January.
But only 38% respondents living in Kidlington, Gosford and Water Eaton were in favour of it going ahead.
Of those residents, 58% said they were opposed to the authority progressing plans with the club. Another 4% said they were unsure.
The council's cabinet has been recommended by officers to progress the project at a meeting on 15 March.
If it does, officers will then "conduct discussions with [Oxford United] to deepen their understanding of the detailed proposals being made" ahead of any possible planning application.
Almost 3,000 people who responded to the consultation, which as well as local residents also included other members of the public and stakeholders, said they were fans of the football club.
The League One outfit have played at the Kassam Stadium since 2001 but do not own the ground. Their lease is set to expire in 2026.
Stratfield Brake is currently home to a number of community sports teams, including Kidlington Cricket Club, the Gosford All Blacks rugby team and youth football teams.
It sits within the Oxford greenbelt and the county council said any future building on the 18-hectare (45-acre) site would "need to maintain a green barrier" between Oxford and Kidlington.
