Oxford University's 'push' for change after cycling deaths
Oxford University said it will "push for investments" to improve cycling safety after two employees were killed on city roads in less than a month.
It said staff were "horrified" to hear of the deaths of Ellen Moilanen, who died near Oxford Parkway Station on 8 February, and Ling Felce, who died on The Plain on 1 March.
A lorry driver has been charged in connection with Dr Felce's death.
A vigil will be held for her at The Plain roundabout on Tuesday.
The university said it had requested an urgent meeting with authorities to "push for investments" that would improve safety at roundabouts.
It said it would also consider how the university could take action to improve the safety of how lorries operate "as part of its many construction projects".
Mrs Moilanen, who was in her 40s, worked as an academic administrator at Reuben College, Oxford.
In a statement, the college said she would be "fondly remembered as a friend to all, resourceful, funny, kind, to the point and endlessly patient".
"Never could the college expect to have been blessed with such a wonderful colleague, and never could we have dreamt she be taken so suddenly," it added.
"Our thoughts are with her husband Karo, family, friends and with all those for whom and with whom she worked so happily."
Dr Felce was a postdoctoral scientist at the Nuffield Department of Medicine and Radcliffe Department of Medicine.
Prof Tao Dong, in whose lab Dr Felce worked, said she was an "incredibly kind and delightful colleague".
"Ling was a very bright young scientist, excited about the future and everything it may bring for her and her young family," she said.
"We are devastated by this tragedy that has taken her at such a promising point in her life."
Dr Felce's husband James said she was a "brilliant" scientist "who had a really good heart".
She had cycled in Oxford for 17 years and was a "strong believer in the need to change cycling infrastructure", he said.
"If we can get some positive change out of this, it will be something," he added.
"If it means that one day I can take my children [to The Plain roundabout] and show them all the people cycling safely and all road users using it safely then [Tuesday's vigil] is a big part of us getting us to that point."
