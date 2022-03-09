Headington Co-Op hotel and shops plan rejected by councillors
A plan to build a hotel and shops on the site of a former Co-op supermarket that was sold by its owners has been rejected by councillors.
Developers had applied to build the complex, including a 108-bedroom hotel, in London Road, Oxford.
But Oxford City Council said the plan was "inappropriate" for the Headington area and that the building would have been "strident" and "highly visible".
The authority's planning committee rejected the propsals on Tuesday.
Council officers said the building that was proposed "would not be of a high quality design" and "would fail to be locally distinctive".
They also worried about the impact on the area nearby, including St Andrew's Church of England Primary School, also in London Road.
