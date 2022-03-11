HMP Bullingdon suicide: David Gray's family paid damages
- Published
The family of a man who killed himself in prison has been paid damages by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).
David Gray, 54, was found dead in his cell at HMP Bullingdon's healthcare unit on 17 March 2019.
Sarah-Jane Gray said her father was "massively failed by prison officers and prison healthcare staff".
The MoJ, which agreed to a five-figure compensation settlement, has since introduced new training around mental health needs.
Following an inquest at Oxford Coroner's Court, senior coroner Darren Salter said staff failed to escalate concerns when Mr Gray said he would harm himself.
He was found hanged in his cell by a mental health nurse at the prison, near Bicester, Oxfordshire. He had a history of mental illness and attempted suicide.
'Ignored'
Ms Gray, a mental health recovery support worker, said: "It can't ever be accepted that people become dismissive of those threatening to harm themselves...
"There needs to be systems and processes which are followed with compassion and care, and that wasn't the case for my dad."
She also said her father's ashes were scattered without consulting the family.
She added: "My dad was ignored and he was badly let down. It can't be allowed to happen again."
Vicky Richardson, from Hudgell Solicitors, said: "Despite Mr Gray telling various prison staff on a number of occasions in a matter of days that he intended to kill himself, and having written three notes which he passed to staff which said the same, the matter was not escalated and he was still not put under a special care plan."
A Prison Service spokesperson said enhanced training in suicide and self-harm prevention had been provided to staff across the prison estate following recommendations made in a Prison and Probation Ombudsman independent investigation.
It is also developing new training focusing on the "risks, triggers and protective factors" relating to self-harm and suicide, which will be rolled out to all prisons this year.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.