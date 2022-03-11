Blackbird Leys: Extra police powers to deter armed youths
Extra stop and search powers have been put in place after police said about 15 armed youths attended a property.
Thames Valley Police said no-one was injured in the incident in the Blackbird Leys area of Oxford on Thursday.
But it said it had put the extra powers in place until 18:30 GMT on Friday while officers investigate.
The same orders were introduced in the same area from 24 to 27 February after a man was stabbed in Mercury Road.
The zone incorporates Grenoble Road to the south, the B480 to the east, Sandy Lane Sports Ground to the north and Sandy Lane West to the west.
