Chipping Norton: Extra police powers after armed incident
- Published
Extra stop and search powers are in place in Chipping Norton after a man was injured in violent disorder in which weapons were used.
Thames Valley Police said the man was taken to hospital after he was injured in the town on Friday.
The temporary Section 60 powers will remain in place until at least 20:45 GMT on Saturday.
They give officers the right to stop and search members of the public to deter any further violence.
The area affected by the extra powers are:
- Old London Road between Charlbury Road and the A4450
- Burford Road between Shipton-under-Wychwood and the B4450 in Chipping Norton town centre
- Sarsdon Road
- The B4450 between Chipping Norton and Churchill
- Charlbury Road, between Chipping Norton and Spelsbury
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.