Oxford Russian Orthodox church ransacked in burglary
- Published
A Russian Orthodox church was ransacked and several valuable items were stolen after it was broken into.
St Nicholas the Wonderworker in Oxford was burgled in the early hours of Saturday, causing a "great deal of damage", Archpriest Stephen Platt said.
Collection boxes for Ukrainian refugees and the church's safe were forced open and relics and crosses were stolen.
Thames Valley Police are investigating and Sunday's service was able to go ahead as normal.
Writing on Facebook, Father Stephen said: "Fortunately, although the holy table was interfered with, the antimension and the tabernacle containing the Holy Gifts were left undisturbed.
"The church safe and money boxes were forced open with violence, and the proceeds of a collection to support refugees from Ukraine was stolen. The church bookstall was burgled and stock taken."
The church, in Ferry Road, is a parish of the Russian Orthodox Church within the South East Deanery Deanery of the Diocese of Sourozh.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said investigations are ongoing and that no one has been arrested.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.